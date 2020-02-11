If, like us, you're still recovering from the shock dumping that occurred on Monday night's Love Island, then fear no more as a brand new boy is heading into the villa! Once Nas and Eva and Rebecca and Jordan were voted out after receiving the least amount of public votes, viewers were teased with the entrance of a brand new bombshell Islander, Jamie Clayton.

Jamie, from Edinburgh, is heading into the villa and is sure to cause a stir amongst his fellow Islanders. Tuesday's episode will see the new boy take two girls out on a date. The Islanders in question are Shaughna, which will no doubt please viewers after her recent heartbreak, and Demi, who only recently got together with Luke M. Before Jamie joins the madness that is the Love Island villa, we've done some investigating and here is all you need to know about the new arrival.

Who is Love Island's Jamie?

Jamie is a recruitment consultant from Edinburgh. According to his Instagram bio, the 28-year-old also works as a model. The new Islander rates himself an eight out of ten and describes himself as "confident, loyal and charming."

Who has Jamie got his eye on in the Love Island villa?

Jamie is entering the Love Island villa single and has already been tasked with choosing two girls to take out on a date. The girls he chose were Shaughna and Demi and Jamie had high praise for both girls. The Islander explained: "I fancy Demi and Shaughna. Demi talks all the time, she's out there, gorgeous and bubbly so I like that about her." He continued: "Shaughna, she's a good-looking girl and she doesn't beat around the bush, I like the direct approach."

Jamie takes Shaughna on a date

Jamie went through his fair share of heartbreak before entering Love Island

Much like his future-date, Shaughna, Jamie has had his heart broken in recent times. On which song sums up his love-life, the 28-year-old revealed: "Dry Your Eyes Mate by The Streets. My two previous relationships broke up when I was head over heels for them so there were tears, let's put it that way." Aw! Let's hope Jamie can have his broken heart mended in the villa!

