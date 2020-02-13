This Morning star Eamonn Holmes marked the end of an era on Wednesday, which was his last day working at TalkRadio. The TV presenter shared a photo on Instagram of himself with his team, which included his lookalike son Niall, before he signed off, and wrote: "As I sign off from @talkradiouk… I couldn't be more proud of and thankful to my team of Lewis and Niall. Cheers boys. I hope we get to do it again sometime." Fans expressed their sadness at Eamonn's departure, with one writing: "I'm not happy about this, I'm really going to miss you," while another wrote: "Going to miss you. Your calming voice in a world full of madness." Ruth Langsford also commented, praising her other half and quipping: "Great last show – apart from your Valentine's comments!"

Watch Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning

Eamonn marked his last day on TalkRadio - and he will be very much missed

Eamonn also shared another message on Twitter about his departure from TalkRadio, alongside a screenshot of US sitcom Frasier's series finale, Goodnight, Seattle. He wrote: "Goodnight, Seattle.. This reminded me of my final sign off tonight. Thank you Newsroom for the lovely applause, thank you to all my fellow presenters who will remain friends. But most of all thank you @talkRADIO… it was a lovely journey." It had been announced that Eamonn would be replaced by showbiz journalist Dan Wootton back in January. Dan has hosted a weekly weekend show on the radio station since 2018. When the news was made public, Wireless CEO Scott Taunton spoke about Eamonn leaving the show. He said: "Eamonn Holmes is a broadcasting legend. He's been with us at TalkRadio since it launched and has played a huge part in the growth of the station. While I appreciate his schedule is a busy one, I'm delighted that he will remain part of the family."

Eamonn with wife Ruth and his four children

While Eamonn won't be doing his radio show anymore, the presenter can still be found every Friday on This Morning, alongside wife Ruth. The pair have previously opened up about their working relationship while talking to HELLO!. Ruth said: "The challenges are what everyone faces when they work together, it's like two people who want to drive a car and one wants to go left and one wants to go right, and you have to compromise. And you know, Eamonn's not a team player really – he likes to be out there doing his thing. And he has to compromise and work with me so it's a challenge all the time." However, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant admitted that they very much enjoy working together, adding: "It's a challenge that we both enjoy and I think it resonates with our viewers because everyone has those challenges in real life. Wherever we go, it's so funny, people are like, 'You are just like me and my husband or you are just like me and my wife.'"

