Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West might have taken a minimalist approach to their £60million Californian mansion – but the same can't be said of their children's playroom. Kim took to Instagram on Wednesday to give fans a mini tour of her kids' colourful space, and it has to be seen to be believed! The room features a stage area complete with a drum kit, karaoke microphones and musical instruments, with Kim noting the kids "often have a band" together. Turning the camera upwards, the mum-of-four reveals a built-in projector that allows her children – North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and nine-month-old Psalm - to "watch movies while they sit in the playroom".

The vibrant space also includes a number of toy horses, an art easel for painting, a ball pit with a slide, a shelf of teddy bears and dinosaurs – which Kim notes are for Saint – as well as a number of dollhouses and buggies for Chicago. Little Chicago is also a big fan of the room's mini ice cream parlour and supermarket, complete with a conveyer belt. "This is Chi's world over here," Kim says as she pans the camera. "You can actually ring people up in the grocery store," Kim explains, as she moves a piece of toy bread down the conveyor belt. Chicago's area also includes a washer and dryer, so she can pretend to do the washing.

The room might be predominantly for playtime, but the West children also use the space to concentrate on their learning. In another video, 39-year-old Kim reveals an educational area that includes a table and a full bookcase. "This is where they do their homework," she explains. "All in here is organised educational stuff." In another area is an array of crafts – from playdoh to crayons and pens, all neatly organised, and a selection of fancy dress costumes, tiaras and shoes.

Earlier this month, Kim and Kanye opened the doors of their luxury mansion for the new issue of Architectural Digest. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said appearing in the magazine was "something I've always dreamed of", as she proudly shared a look at the photos of the house she shares with her husband Kanye and their four children on Instagram. The couple’s minimalistic interiors divided fans, but they insisted that the pared-back interiors and cream colour palette works perfectly for their family. They also shared a look inside their eldest daughter North's bedroom, which is decorated in a bold pink hue that is at odds to the rest of the house.

"The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage. This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family," Kanye told the magazine. Kim added: "In the end, we don't take it too seriously. We're not going to be fanatics."

While Kim admitted that the vision for the house was largely Kanye's, she said they had both been keen to make their home a calming space where they could unwind. And she was able to help make some of her husband's more "far-out ideas" slightly more practical. "The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness," Kim said. "Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, 'This is not normal. We need drawers!' I was the voice of functionality."