Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford make hilarious blunder on This Morning

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford had fans in stitches on Thursday's episode of This Morning after they mistook photos of Jennifer Lopez wearing a dressing gown on the red carpet for photos of her at a showbiz event. Rather, the photos had been snapped while JLo had been taking a break from shooting a red carpet scene on the set of her upcoming movie, Marry Me. Ruth and Eamonn were unaware of this, and included it at the top of a celebrity feature called Embarrassing Fashion Fails. Ruth started the segment telling viewers: "We're going to be talking about embarrassing fashion fails, and you may have seen this picture of Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet in her dressing gown and slippers."

The Loose Women panellist continued: "She walked into the event in her beautiful gown! Most people would nip out of the back, go 'Right I'm finished,' and put their dressing gown and slippers on, but she walked back down the red carpet, and hence was snapped by all the photographers." Eamonn, 59, joked that Jennifer was "probably going to the chippie," while Ruth quipped: "She's Jennie From The Block isn't she? She's keeping it real." Jennifer has been shooting Marry Me over the past few weeks and is starring alongside Owen Wilson, who plays her new love interest after her character's wedding is ruined when she discovers her boyfriend cheated on her. The pair have been spotted filming in Madison Square Gardens, with the movie set to come out in 2020.

Eamonn and Ruth, meanwhile, have been presenting This Morning all week while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been off for the half term holidays. The celebrity couple are no strangers to working on a busy TV set and make working on live television look easy. They enjoy working together and Eamonn often keeps Ruth on her toes. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their on-screen partnership earlier in the year, and Ruth admitted that she is often reigning her husband in when he doesn't follow the rules of live television. "We're like ying and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well," she said. Eamonn added: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch."

