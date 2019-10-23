This Morning's Ruth Langsford gives Eamonn Holmes a RARE kiss LIVE on air The This Morning presenters have been married for nine years

Good-natured married couple Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes enjoy teasing each other on-air, but they showed their affectionate side in a new exchange on This Morning on Wednesday. After a little light-hearted banter, Ruth didn't want her husband to get too upset, so she pulled him close to her and said, "I'm joking darling." She then kissed him on the cheek several times. "Do you know the amount of people, given the chance, would love me?" Eamonn joked, affecting a slightly wounded expression.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Ruth was quick to affirm that she had competitors for his affection, responding: "I do, that's why I'm like, 'rawrr!'" The mum-of-one growled and made her hands into claws as if fending off potential love rivals. The hilarious moment made for good television, but the couple are clearly devoted to each other. They've been together since 1997, taking their relationship public a couple of years later, when they also began presenting This Morning together on Fridays and during school holidays.

READ: Ruth Langsford shocks in leather trousers on This Morning - & they're from Marks & Spencer

The presenters have been married for nine years

They married in 2010 and share a son, 17-year-old son Jack. Eamonn also has three children from his first marriage. He, Ruth and Jack live in Surrey, in a lavish £3.25 million mansion along with their beloved dog Maggie, who Ruth recently shared wasn't feeling well after developing a wound on her back leg and having to wear a cone so it didn't become an infection. But the furriest member of the family was back by the hearth on Saturday, when the Loose Women panellist posting a video to Twitter showing their pet lounging by the living room fire and taking in some great weekend entertainment.

MORE: Ruth Langsford updates concerned fans about her and Eamonn Holmes' dog Maggie

Ruth wrote: "The collar of shame is off and she's in her happy place by the fire watching @bbcstrictly with me! Love her so much!" A border collie cross, the family adopted eight-year-old Maggie in 2011, after Eamonn spotted her at an event to celebrate ten years of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.