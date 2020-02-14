Love Island fans were in hysterics on Thursday night's episode of the hit reality TV show, as one islander had a bit of a stumble. Demi, who was about to head for THAT awkward chat with Shaughna, lost her balance in her heels on the decking and ending up falling over - whoops! The 21-year-old ended up just lying flat on the decking unable to believe what had just happened, while the rest of the villa erupted in laughter. But the Islander took it in her stride and managed to laugh at herself as she said 'Oh my god' in between giggles.

The moment Demi takes a tumble on Love Island

And it wasn't just Demi's fellow Islanders that found the moment a particular highlight of the evening; many fans and viewers couldn't contain their hysterics at the fall. On social media there was a tidal wave of memes and funny comments on the moment, with even the official Love Island Twitter account posting the video with the funny caption: "*Year 9 voice* SHE FELL OOOOVER #LoveIsland," which pulled in nearly 50,000 likes.

Many replied to the tweet, putting their own spin on the funny moment. One person replied: "Looks a bit like me last Saturday," complete with cry-laughing emojis. Many others on social media were quick to praise Demi for her ability to save her drink despite her tumble. One person re-tweeted the clip and wrote: "Saving your drink like a pro. I stan #LoveIsland." While another agreed, writing: "How she just places the drink down when she falls," with a cry-laughing emoji.

Demi took the fall in her stride

Another person echoing Demi's drink-saving achievements was the show's narrator, comedian Iain Stirling. The boyfriend of Laura Whitmore shared the clip and wrote: "Kept the glass upright at all times. Someone marry her immediately. #LoveIsland."

After Demi picked herself back up and dusted herself off, she went for a rather awkward chat with Shaughna, who proceeded to tell her she has a crush on Demi's man, Luke M. Shaughna told Demi: "This is a very uncomfortable conversation for me – which is why I’m smiling because I feel uncomfortable right now – I feel like I want to have a chat with Luke M." Demi, who has only just recently started a romance with the Bieber lookalike, then responded: "Right OK." Awkward. The love triangle has meant that the recoupling that is taking place during Friday night's episode will be a LOT more interesting. But who will stay to continue the quest for love and who will be dumped?

Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV2

