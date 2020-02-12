5 facts you need to know about Love Island's Callum Jones Love Island's Callum is coupled up with Molly

After his dramatic return from Casa Amor, Callum Jones is now coupled up with new Islander Molly Smith in Love Island, leaving poor Shaughna single. However, it looks as if Shaughna's luck might be about to change after she went on a date with new Islander Jamie. And now, viewers will see Jamie pull Shaughna's ex Callum for a chat. We wonder how that will go down? But before that, here's all you need to know about Callum, from his thoughts on loyalty and how far he's prepared to go to get the girl…

WATCH: Take a look around the Love Island villa with Laura Whitmore

Callum considers himself loyal

Despite dumping Shaughna for Mancunian Molly in a brutal post-Casa Amor recoupling, Callum insisted that he'd remain loyal during his Love Island journey. In his entry interview before the show, the 23-year-old said: "I'd be loyal definitely. You can look but you can't touch." Will he stay to his word, or will Shaughna be left heartbroken?

MORE: Love Island: All you need to know about new bombshell islander Jamie Clayton

Callum is currently coupled up with Molly

Callum decided to keep his Love Island journey a secret

Although most would be excitedly vocal about joining one of the biggest reality shows on TV, Callum decided to keep quiet about the fact that he was set to enter the Love Island villa. Speaking to RadioTimes.com before the show began, Callum explained: "I've only told on person, my supervisor, that I was leaving." The scaffolder continued: "Everyone else was expecting me in, I was meant to come in Monday."

Callum has a very specific girl in mind

As fans of the shows will know, most Love Island contestants go into the show with an idea of who is their type 'on paper'. But for Callum, he has very specific details he looks for in a girl. "I always fancy girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish."

MORE: Take a look inside Love Island star Paige Turley's stylish home

Callum and new boy Jamie are set to have a dramatic chat in Wednesday's episode

Callum likes to stick to the bro code

As well as stating that he'd "definitely" be loyal, Callum insists that he stays true to the bro-code, too. "I always think it's best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to," he explained. "I wouldn't go behind a lad's back."

Callum prefers to meet girls in real life

Despite the numerous dating apps out there, as well as social media, Callum prefers to meet girls face to face. The 23-year-old explained that although he does meet girls online, he also meets girls on nights out, but insists: "I do prefer it to be organic." Like in a villa in South Africa, perhaps?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.