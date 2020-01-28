Ant and Dec have made history once again after scooping an incredible 19th consecutive win for Best TV Presenter at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night. The I'm A Celebrity double act gave an emotional speech as they thanked their fans for voting for them once again. Taking to the stage at London's O2 Arena, Ant said: "Thank you, we are more grateful and more humble as the years go on." While Dec added: "It never gets any easier sat there. If anything you feel more and more sick as the years go on! Thank you to every single one of you. Hopefully, see you next year!"

Earlier this month, Ant and Dec admitted that they do feel bad for their competition sometimes - but only for a moment! Speaking in a new ITV documentary celebrating the 25 year anniversary of the NTAs, Ant explained: "For a millisecond we feel bad," before Dec added: "Rarely do we feel bad for the others. It’s dog eat dog in the entertainment world!"

Graham Norton also joked about the pair always winning the award, explaining: "To begin with you thought, 'Ooh maybe this year,' but now it’s quite nice as it takes the pressure off, you know not to prepare a speech or even wear trousers as you won’t be standing up in public."

Ant and Dec have won the award 19 times!

Speaking about the awards, Dec said: "That first NTA felt like it changed our lives that night, we were playing with the big boys... and we’ve never been big boys, smaller than average boys." Ant added: "With everything that has happened in my personal life, I just wasn’t sure people would still vote." Dec agreed, saying: "It was a really lovely message from the audience just to back us and say we’re still with you."

The duo won Best Presenter at the NTAs

Ant took the year off from presenting in 2018 while receiving treatment for alcohol and painkiller addiction and was shocked when they won the Best Presenter award during the 2019 ceremony. At the time, he said: "Thank you, this is a genuine shock, especially this year, I'm shaking. I really don't feel like I can accept this award this year, it has to go to this guy [pointing to Dec] for his hard work, dedication, wit and funniness and for being the best mate out there. I love you, man."

