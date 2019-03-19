Amanda Holden chooses between Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – her answer will surprise you! Would you be able to choose?

While most of the nation can't find themselves able to pick a favourite between TV presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, BGT judge Amanda Holden is quite confident when doing so. When the mother-of-two was put on the spot over who she was more fond of, Amanda told the Daily Star: "Oh Dec. Me and Alesha [Dixon] always say that."

Despite choosing Dec over Ant, the blonde presenter has previously spoken wonders about both. Back last year Amanda, 48, praised Ant following his stint in rehab over the summer of 2017. "[Ant] has been in this industry since he was a kid so I think that he's got a strong backbone and I think he's got thick skin," the star told Heart Online just weeks before he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Amanda Holden is a judge on BGT whilst Ant and Dec present the hit ITV show

Also last year, Amanda sent her love and support to Dec as he prepared to present Saturday Night Takeaway without his best friend, who following his arrest had taken some time off from TV.

‏The Britain's Got Talent judge tweeted ahead of the show: "Sending our love tonight #GoDec @antanddec @itvtakeaway," alongside a picture of a boxing glove.

And earlier this year, since starting the BGT auditions, Amanda and the boys seem to be back to doing what they do best – making fun of each other! Back in February the popular duo mocked Amanda for a unique photo she had shared which showed her posing with her leg against a shower wall with the caption: "can't help thinking how funny this would be if it suddenly turned on."

The trio like to make fun of each other on social media

A day after the pair shared a similar pouty picture of themselves in a shower, replicating the pose adopted by the mother-of-two. "Inspired by @noholdenback yesterday [crying with laughter emoji]," they captioned the post.

BGT will return to our screens in April.