Declan Donnelly talks about Holly Willoughby's return to I'm a Celebrity Would you like to see Holly Willoughby return to I'm a Celeb?

Although Holly Willoughby has previously made it pretty clear that her time presenting I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! was a one-time thing, Declan Donnelly said "you never know" about her potentially returning to the popular jungle show! Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, Dec explained: "That's kind of down to her I suppose [if she wants to come back], she was fantastic out there last year," he explained.

Holly attended to BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday night

"She made it clear that she's seen it as a one-year thing so I don't think she'll be back this year – but you never know, there's plenty of time between now and then." He continued: "Holly came in and did a fantastic job, and she loved it and we loved having her. It had a differently feel to it this year but it was really fun." Dec and Holly won the BAFTA for Best Reality Show for I'm a Celebrity, and brought Dec's usual showbiz partner, Ant McPartlin, onto stage with them as they accepted the award. During his speech, Dec said: "Thanks for standing in for Ant. Because he is still part of the team and we still wanted him here."

READ: Ant McPartlin joins Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly to accept I'm a Celebrity BAFTA

Loading the player...

The Britain's Got Talent host also revealed that they never had any plans to cancel the popular show when Ant went on a break while receiving treatment for alcohol addiction. He said: "It was always going to go ahead. We loved doing the show, the audience love the show so it would have been a shame to not have the show for a year. It was all about who to partner with - Holly was my first choice and thankfully she said yes. It took me 5 minutes to say who I wanted, and because we were old mates i knew she'd be a dead safe pair of hands and be fun to be beside."

GALLERY: Best dressed at the 2019 BAFTAs