David Tennant's son Ty reveals he would love role in Doctor Who Ty Tennant's dad is the tenth Doctor, and his grandfather is the fifth Doctor - it's a family tradition!

David Tennant is perhaps best known for his role as the tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, and it looks like his eldest son wants to follow in his footsteps! Ty, 17, is a budding actor, and recently revealed that he would love a role in the sci-fi show that made his dad a household name. Chatting to The Sun, he said: "Doctor Who is such a massive thing to take on. I don't think I would ever decline the offer."

Ty's dad David played the Doctor

He added: "Whoever is truly right for it will get the role. If I am granted that, I will certainly do my best." Ty has some serious Doctor Who family connections, as his maternal grandfather, Peter Davison, also played the fifth Doctor. Ty is currently making a name for himself in film and television, and has recently appeared in the War of the Worlds and Tolkien.

Ty, 17, opened up about having a role in Doctor Who

David previously joked about dating his now-wife Georgia Moffatt, who is Peter's daughter, after he was asked if he wanted to date a Doctor's daughter. He told The Guardian: "That's exactly what I did, yes, and there were very few candidates available. It was a limited field." David and Georgia share four other children; Wilfred, six, Olive, eight, Doris, five and a four-month-old who they welcomed back in October. However, the pair have so far remained tight-lipped on their newborn's name or gender.

David joked that Ty gave his parents a telling off after they told him that they were expecting their fifth child. Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, he previously said: "We have number five child on the way. It's very exciting. There is a big spread of ages, with a 17 year old at one end. When he found out about the new baby, he was like, 'You're having another one?' It's odd when a 17-year-old is giving his parents a lecture on birth control!"

