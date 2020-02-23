Love Island's winter edition is over - and fans were delighted when it was announced that Finn and Paige became the first ever winners of the show's winter special, taking home the incredible £50k prize money. Of course, the pair decided to split their big win! The runners-up were Luke T and Siannise, while Luke M and Demi and Ched and Jess came in third and fourth place respectively.

WATCH: Paige and Finn win Love Island

Reacting to their incredible win, Finn said: "How... have I blagged that!" Fans were also delighted by the results, with one viewer tweeting: "Paige and Finn 100% deserved that win." Another wrote: "Yay I’m delighted!!! Both great winners but so happy for Paige and Finn."

Luke T and Siannise were the runners up

So what will the islanders get up to after their win? The reality show's previous stars Molly-Mae Hague, Amber Gill and Maura Higgins have gone onto find fame and fortune following their win, with Molly-Mae and Amber receiving multi-million fashion deals while Maura presents a segment on This Morning and competed on Dancing on Ice. Former contestant Dr Alex George previously offered some advice to future contestants, telling Racing Post: "The most important thing is to stay grounded, remember family and friends. Find an area you’re passionate about. Josh Denzel is a boxing presenter, Adam Collard’s a Personal Trainer, I've been doing the health stuff. Doing millions of club PAs is soulless. I haven't done a single one, I'm probably the only islander who hasn’t. I would just tell them to not get dragged into things because of money. I think you've got to find your own lane, find what you enjoy and focus on that. Be bold and try new things."

Luke M and Demi came in third place

As much as viewers enjoyed the latest series of the hugely popular show, the future of the series has been called into question following the devastating death of Love Island's former presenter, Caroline Flack, who died by suicide last Saturday. The show's current presenter, Laura Whitmore, lent her support to the show while paying tribute to her late friend, saying: "The problem wasn’t the show, the show was loving, caring and safe and protective. The problem is, the outside world is not. Anyone who has ever compared one woman against another on Twitter, knocked someone because of their appearance, invaded someone else's privacy, who have made mean, unnecessary comments on an online forum need to look at themselves."

