Thanks to the popularity of Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh's Christmas show, Take Off, the pair have revealed that they are now making it a full series! The show sees members of the audience compete to win a holiday, and the duo spoke about how much they were looking forward to filming new episodes.

The pair presented the show at Christmas

In a joint statement, they said: "We're really excited to be working together again on Take Off. We had so much fun last time and can't wait to give more families the chance to win an amazing holiday." Entertainment Commissioning Controller Kate Phillip said: "I'm so pleased that Brad and Holly will be returning to BBC One with more Take Off. With memorable, play along games and our hosts' infectious energy, Take Off will give everyone a lift." They are also looking for audience participants, and so if you want to have a chance to win a holiday, email take-part@hungrybear.tv for more information.

Bradley has had a seriously busy time at the moment after recently filming a show with his son, Barney, and appearing in the latest series of Doctor Who as the Doctor's companion, Graham. He also revealed that he would love to have the cast of Doctor Who on his show, The Chase, telling Radio Times: "Jodie, Mandip and Tosin really love the show and I’m trying to persuade them to come on to a celebrity version with Chris Chibnall. That would be great, and we’ve spoken about that – it’s just finding time for them out of their schedules to do it… I ask [ITV] all the time and they say, 'Yeah, great idea Brad. Why don’t you have a word?' How many times have I asked you now? I swear to you know, if I’ve asked them once, I’ve asked them a thousand times."

