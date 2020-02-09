Dancing on Ice stars pay moving tribute to Phillip Schofield after he comes out as gay The This Morning presenter revealed his sexuality on Friday

Phillip Schofield presented Dancing on Ice on Sunday evening for the first time since coming out as gay on Friday. He revealed his sexuality on an episode of This Morning, where he was interviewed by his friend and colleague Holly Willoughby, with whom he also hosts Dancing on Ice. The programme's judges were quick to share their support for the star as soon as they appeared on Sunday. Shortly after Phillip introduced the panel, made up of choreographer Ashley Banjo, singer and actor John Barrowman, and legendary skating Olympians Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley expressed how much they all admired Phillip's bravery.

Ashley said: "It is dance week so I am buzzing for a start, but can I just say on a completely separate note, Phil it’s been a big week, a big, big week and you’ve always been an absolute legend but never ever more so than this week, my friend. So just, and I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say this, nothing but love and respect for you." His co-judges all nodded and smiled as the audience applauded, and Holly patted her friend's back. "It's not about me, it's not about me," said Phillip, but he was visibly moved and his co-host stroked his arm supportively.

Phillip revealed his co-star Holly Willoughby had been a huge support to him

Phillip and his wife Steph, who have been married for 27 years, opened up about his revelation in The Sun on Sunday, with Steph saying: "We have had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage." Phillip admitted that he knew he was gay when the pair got married. He said, "I am not saying I didn't know. Whatever was 'there' I thought, 'Ok, whatever this is, you stay back because I am happy'." He added: "If you ask anyone who is gay, they know – there is no confusion."

