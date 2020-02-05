Holly Willoughby and her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield have one of the most successful onscreen partnerships on British TV, but for some time the pair have been dogged by reports of a backstage tension. Now Holly, 38, has spoken out to quash the claims, insisting that what you see on the show is an accurate reflection of their real-life friendship. "It's funny because we knew this would probably come up," she said in a new interview with Closer magazine. "Actually, it's been quite an easy one for us because there's nothing to defend. We ring each other and talk to each other all the time anyway, about this and other things."

The popular TV star further went on to address claims that the co-hosts "fake" their on-screen relationship. "We know what we're like. It would be impossible for us to fake the giggles," she stated. "I'm on the telly for two-and-a-half hours – let me tell you, I'm not that good an actress. If I was, I'd be doing something else."

Holly's remarks follow claims of backstage feuding at ITV. It was reported that there were tensions between Phil and Holly, as well as between Phil and presenter Ruth Langsford, which ITV denied in December last year. "It's deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip," an ITV spokesperson said at the time. "Phillip is a much respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise. Holly and Phil are great friends both on and off screen and are popular among viewers and colleagues alike."

Phillip, 57, previously told the Mail on Sunday that he is baffled by the rumours. "Can you imagine a feud between us ever happening?" he said. "We are so open on the show, we are so open online and we go on holiday together. Holly is the sister I never had, we think at the same speed. It's so organic… it's a shame."