Kris Jenner has confirmed that her daughter Kourtney Kardashian has returned to filming for the family's hit reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The family matriarch shared the news during an appearance on Ellen, adding that her 40-year-old daughter "just needed a bit of a break".

Kris, 64, told host Ellen DeGeneres that Kourtney is "filming again", explaining: "I think she just needed a bit of a break. You know how we all hit a tipping point, and she hit a wall. She was frustrated and she felt under appreciated and her sisters didn't appreciate her boundaries, so I think after taking a little bit of time off, she's seen the light."

Kourtney shared a still of herself filming the new season of KUWTK on Instagram

Fans will be thrilled by the news, seeing as the Poosh founder had previously suggested that she would be leaving the show for good. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November, the mother-of-three revealed that she would be taking a "step back" from the show, saying: "I just decided to spend more time as a mum and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye. But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room."

Sister Khloe, 35, also confirmed the news at the time, adding: "We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family. We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back."

In season 17 of the reality show, Kourtney flippantly remarked that it wouldn't be a big deal if she quit the show. When asked by sister Khloe: "You would be happy if the show ended?" Kourtney replied: "Yeah! Who cares!"

