I'm A Celebrity is just hours away from airing a brand new series – and we think this year's line-up is the best yet! One campmate we can't wait to see more of is American reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, who has been described as this year's star signing thanks to her high profile. The 70-year-old, formerly known as Bruce, is an Olympic gold medallist and won the Men's Decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. She gained worldwide recognition for being a member of one of the most-talked about families, The Kardashians, and appeared on their hit E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, first as a man during her marriage to 'momager' Kris Jenner, then as a trans woman. In 2015, Caitlyn revealed she identified as a transgender woman before famously posing on the cover of Vanity Fair where she introduced her new identity, and in January 2017, she underwent gender-reassignment surgery. But who exactly is Caitlyn leaving behind in America to spend some time in the Australian jungle? We take a look at who makes up her very famous family…

Kris Jenner

Head of the family, Kris Jenner married Caitlyn back when she was known as Bruce in 1991, just five months into their relationship and one month after her divorce from Robert Kardashian was finalised . Kris was married to Caitlyn for 23 years but in 2015, they split for good following months of rumours. They ended their marriage on good terms, but things turned sour following the release of Caitlyn's memoir, The Secrets of My Life, after Kris didn't agree with some of Caitlyn's recollections about their marriage. It seems though that they are now building their friendship back up and appear to be back on speaking terms.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian

Caitlyn was step-dad to Kris' kids from her marriage to LA attorney Robert. In November 2015, Khloe appeared on the Ellen Show saying she had a particularly hard time accepting Caitlyn's transition because she found out on camera. Words were exchanged back and forth between the Kardashians and Caitlyn for years and tensions were rife. Reports now claim that Caitlyn has signed up to appear on I'm A Celebrity in a bid to win back the respect of her estranged family.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Caitlyn shares model Kendall and makeup mogul Kylie with Kris. The youngsters have had a particularly difficult time being in the middle of Caitlyn's war of words with the Kardashians, but have remained close to their dad. In 2018, Caitlyn celebrated Kylie welcoming her first child with a throwback photo of her daughter as an infant.

Sophia Hutchins

They have yet to publicly confirm their relationship but Caitlyn has reportedly been dating fellow transgender star Sophia Hutchins for nearly two years. The couple are thought to live together in Caitlyn's lavish Malibu beach home. In August 2018, Caitlyn finally broke her silence about the reported relationship. She told Variety that the two were very close.

Burton Jenner and Cassandra Marino

Caitlyn shares two children, Burton 'Burt' Jenner and Cassandra 'Casey' Marino, with her first wife Chrystie Crownover, whom she married after graduating from university. They divorced in 1980 after nine years of marriage.

Brandon and Brody Jenner

Caitlyn tied the knot with actress and ex-girlfriend of Elvis Presley, Linda Thompson in January 1981 in Hawaii. The couple had two sons together, Brandon and Brody Jenner, who starred on the reality show The Princes of Malibu. Brody went on to appear in reality show The Hills.

