Kourtney Kardashian is taking a back seat when it comes to putting her children in the spotlight, but the doting mum occasionally shares sweet photos of Mason, Penelope and Reign on Instagram. And recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a picture of her only daughter dressed from head-to-toe in red on Valentine's Day. Many of the star's followers commented on Penelope's style, which prompted the Poosh founder to reveal that she was letting her little girl express herself by choosing her own clothes. After being asked by a follower: "Is she the one who chooses her own outfits?" Kourtney responded: "Yes, I love for her to choose and be herself."

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she lets Penelope choose her own clothes

Fellow parents were full of praise for Kourtney's decision to let her children wear what they like, with one telling the star: "You're the best mum," while another added: "That's awesome." A third commented: "This is beautiful, Kourtney you are awesome." And while Penelope is still young, the little girl is certainly showing a flair for fashion. In the summer, Kourtney shared pictures of a mock photoshoot during their trip to Italy, including a picture of Penelope wearing oversized sunglasses while holding onto a miniature clutch bag. The seven-year-old even has a gold necklace emblazoned with the words 'Cardi P', which she is often seen wearing in pictures.

Penelope Disick has a great sense of style!

Kourtney shares her three children with ex Scott Disick, and the pair have remained on good terms. Recently, they opened up about their experience co-parenting, and how they are always open to each other coming over when the other one is looking after the children. Talking on Poosh – the lifestyle website founded by Kourtney - the mother-of-three said: "Another thing is that I think we're lucky that, you know, if you wanted to have dinner with the kids on a night that they're here, we figure it out. Like it's not a big deal. It's like come and like have dinner. Or anytime that the kids are at your house, I know that I can just go there. See them if I want to."

On the biggest challenge they faced at the beginning of co-parenting, Scott revealed: "The biggest challenge with co-parenting, I mean I think the biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate, you know, our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page and what’s I guess like appropriate and what’s not." Kourtney added that trying to keep the same rules in both houses was a challenge.

