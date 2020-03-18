The BBC has confirmed that EastEnders has been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus. In a press release, the broadcaster confirmed that filming has been halted following the latest government update, and that the final episodes will air on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Filming has been postponed

The statement read: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England. We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible."

This is the latest of a series of popular TV shows that have seen filming suspended following the pandemic. It was also recently announced that Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty have postponed and suspended their filming schedules after "much consideration" around the increasing concerns of COVID-19.

Line of Duty filming has also been cancelled

The official account for Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory, tweeted: "After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders Series 6 has been postponed. Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all our amazing fans for their continued support." Line of Duty, which stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure and had already commenced filming for its sixth series in Northern Ireland, tweeted a similar message: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, @worldprods are suspending filming of #LineofDuty S6 with the support of the BBC. We will keep you updated with further developments in due course. Thank you."

