Strictly's Alex Scott reveals she always wanted Neil Jones as her partner prior to show

They wowed the Strictly Come Dancing audience and also dodged romance rumours, and now, Alex Scott has revealed she knew from the very beginning that she would be partnered up with Neil Jones. Taking part in a quick Q&A with fellow 2019 contestant Emma Barton, the football pundit confessed: "I did actually think I would be partnered up with Neil. We got on, and I just kept saying, 'Neil, Neil, Neil.' And then Neil's name got called out."

Alex, 35, was recently reunited with her professional partner as they prepare to embark on the nationwide tour this week. "Time to get ready #teamred are back together and we can't wait to see you on tour... let's go @mr_njonesofficial @strictlycomedancinglive," she gushed on Instagram last week, to which Neil replied: "Let's do it #teamred."

Since meeting on the BBC show, the pair have become close friends, and have often treated fans to behind the scenes glimpses of their rehearsals. However, the duo were plagued by romance rumours throughout their time on the BBC show. They have since shut down rumours that there is anything romantic going on between them. Speaking about their relationship, Alex told HELLO! in October: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

WATCH: Alex Scott and Neil Jones play Hello/Goodbye!

Neil added: "There's nothing on our minds but the show - we don't have time to think about anything else. I'm single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I'm just focusing on Strictly." Pro dancer Neil split from his wife, fellow Strictly pro Katya, in August.

