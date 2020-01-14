Neil Jones has thrown his support behind his estranged wife Katya Jones – just days after she finally removed her wedding ring following the breakdown of their marriage last year. The Strictly Come Dancing professional shared Katya's exciting announcement that she has teamed up with fellow pro dancers Janette Manrara and Nadiya Bychkova for a brand new dance and song spectacular, titled Viva La Divas. Katya announced the news on her Instagram on Monday, sharing a glamorous photo of the ladies posing together in shimmering gold gowns. Neil later shared the post to his Stories, captioning it: "This is going to be fantastic."

Neil's loving support of Katya's new endeavour comes after he revealed that he has moved out of their marital home. Neil confirmed his decision on his Twitter account last week, telling his followers: "A new year and now I've moved to my new flat. Small issue, I just need furniture." Following his announcement, Katya removed her wedding ring, having continued to wear it in the wake of their split. Asked about her decision to keep wearing her sparkler, she previously told the Sun: "It's just too pretty to take off — and too expensive as well. I like looking at it but it doesn't fit any other finger."

Neil, 37, and Katya were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August 2019. At the time, they posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

It continued: "Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other."

