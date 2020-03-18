Another day, another sad announcement for fans of Strictly Come Dancing. This time, reigning champ Oti Mabuse has shared the disappointing news that she and her husband Marius Iepure have decided to postpone their upcoming London Dance Nights 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the news on her Instagram on Wednesday, Oti uploaded a lengthy statement, which she captioned: "Announcement!! Please do all take care of yourselves." The statement read: "It's with truly a heavy heart that we announce that London Dance Nights 2020 has been postponed until further notice. The safety of our international and local competitors, performers, staff and most off all spectators is our priority."

WATCH: THe moment Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure revealed their exciting news

She added: "We were honestly looking forward to hosting a spectacular dance weekend but health comes first!! In these uncertain times we urge everyone to help others less fortunate where they can. We have been advised to stay home but let's pray, help or donate for those who have no home to stay in, or like some of South Africa no water to wash their hands with and those stuck in other countries without family or ability to go home."

Oti shared the above statement on Instagram

Fans of the couple were certainly saddened by the news, with one simply commenting: "So disappointing." Another queried whether the couple would consider performing the show online instead, writing: "Would you consider filming it and running online or through a subscription service? You’d be helping those of us in self-isolation and I’d personally pay the ticket price or contribute to a chosen charity."

Oti and Marius have postponed their July show until further notice

Oti even responded to one fan who has already booked her tickets, reassuring her that full refunds will be issued. Oti said: "All monies have been refunded. We understand these are tough times for everyone and keeping people’s money and saying we are postponing without doing anything would be selfish and that’s not us! So when everyone is okay and the world is better and safer place we will gladly do it."

The dancer's news comes after Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara pulled the plug on their Remembering the Oscars tour, and Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell also revealed their tour has been put on hold due to the coronavirus.

