Paul O'Grady has announced he is stepping down from his BBC Radio 2 show in order to go into self-isolation. The news comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 63-year-old has pre-existing issues - related to his heart - therefore, putting him in the at-risk category. In his message, which was shared on BBC Radio 2's Twitter account on Monday, the star explained: "I'd only been back for one show after an absence and I'm off again!

"But I'm one of these people who falls into the category of underlying health problems and that's because I've had heart attacks." He added: "I've been strongly advised to self-isolate, so that's exactly what I'm doing. I'm down in the wilds of Kent with a very lively five weeks old puppy, so I've got my hands full and I've got plenty to do, and I'd just like to say to everybody else who's self-isolating - good luck and keep healthy and look after yourselves."

Paul then thanked the NHS staff for all their efforts as well as stand-in host Paddy O'Connell. "And a big thank you to everyone in the NHS for all they're doing," he said. "I'll speak to you all when all this is finished so take care and once again Paddy, thanks very much and have a good show." BBC Radio 2 then replied: "We wish Paul all the best. We think he'll be kept nice and busy with little Nancy!"

His announcement comes shortly after ITV confirmed Lorraine and Loose Women have been suspended due to safety measures during COVID-19. Host Lorraine Kelly has instead joined an extended version of GMB, while This Morning will continue "as usual".

