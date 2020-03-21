Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers has been self-isolating after admitting he has been experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms. The professional ice-skater confessed he has been "very sick" for the past five days and as a precaution has kept himself at home for fear of potentially spreading the virus. "I've been very sick for the past five days. I've been having flu symptoms and been really spaced out," he told The Sun. "I've been down, thinking what am I? Who am I? I can't get home to my family in the States too, I have elderly parents so I've been feeling pretty helpless."

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to manage coronavirus anxiety

Matt also admitted that his mental health has been affected after his work ended on Dancing on Ice, but he has been getting support from former partner Ian 'H' Watkins and Candice Brown. He added: "Also after DOI it's a massive comedown. You're used to working out daily, getting calls from producers three times a day, but all this has stopped. I can't work out because I have been too sick. I'm focussing on getting better. I'm so lucky I've been leaning on H for support, and Candice who have been amazing."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson reveals sweet way she is helping NHS workers amid COVID-19

Matt Evers has been experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms

MORE: Eamonn Holmes sends well wishes to former co-star as she shares details of COVID-19 symptoms

Following his admission, Matt was inundated with messages of support from his followers on social media. Thanking them for their kind words, he later wrote on Twitter: "Thank you guys for the messages. I became unwell this past Sunday. It was a very weird cold like illness. Headaches, body aches, coughing and now no taste or smell. I’ve been in isolation since then & feeling much much better today. Stay strong and we will get through this."

He also shared a photo on Instagram of himself looking peaceful as he gazed out of a window. Praising the NHS, Matt wrote: "Stop, breathe, give thanks to our medical workers and have faith."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.