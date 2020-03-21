Ant and Dec hint that there will be no more Saturday Night Takeaway episodes The presenting duo made the revelation on This Morning

Ant and Dec have hinted that Saturday's instalment of their hit game show, Saturday Night Takeaway, may be their last for the series. During an appearance on Friday's This Morning, the co-hosts appeared unsure about the show's future amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Ant McPartlin telling Eamonn Holmes: "We wanted to do the show to put a smile on people's faces, we might not be able to do another one. We don't know, we just want to get on air, have some fun, and hope that you'll all enjoy it too." Declan Donnelly then added: "For as long as we are allowed, and as long as we are able, we will try to bring you a show."

It was announced this week that for the first time in the show's history, Saturday Night Takeaway would go ahead without a live studio audience, and the famous presenting duo addressed the decision on Instagram, writing: "Script meeting! We’ll massively miss our studio audience but the show will go on this weekend. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you on the telly this Saturday."

Ant and Dec held a production meeting over Skype

During their This Morning appearance, Dec elaborated further about the lack of audience, saying: "It will be strange, and different — the studio will be how it is now, this is how it is going to look tomorrow night on the show. We are still going to run down the stairs, these seats will all be empty but we've got loads of stuff in the show tomorrow night."

The father-of-one continued: "We are just going to see how it goes and try and bring some smiles to some faces."

Ant and Dec were also forced to cancel their grand finale in Disney World, Florida, where they originally intended to film along with 300 fans who had won a seat on the plane. Speaking about the show, a spokesperson said: "Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead this weekend without a studio audience. Our priority is safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved. The show will be made with a reduced production crew and in accordance with the latest guidance from Public Health England. The team are looking forward to bringing our viewers a brilliant show on Saturday evening."

