He's best known for fronting his own show, Judge Rinder, which has seen him dubbed the British version of Judge Judy, so it's safe to say that Robert Rinder is a much-loved TV star. The barrister, who became a lawyer in 2001 and worked in financial law for almost 15 years before beginning his TV career, has also appeared on other shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, Who Do You Think You Are? and Sport Relief. But what about when Robert, 41, is not on TV? We've done some investigating, and here is everything you need to know about the law professional's relationship history.

The barrister is well-known for his TV work

Is Judge Rinder married?

In 2013, Robert married long-term partner and fellow barrister Seth in sunny Ibiza. The civil ceremony was officiated by Robert's close friend and Hollywood movie star Benedict Cumberbatch. At the time, the Sherlock actor, who met the TV favourite when they were students at the University of Manchester, said it was a "very private, lovely thing to beasked to do". Although the ceremony was a low-key and private affair, Robert did reveal some details about the special day after some photographs were leaked. The barrister explained: "We got married, it's no secret, but no one was supposed to know – somebody put the pictures on Facebook."

Robert Rinder on Good Morning Britain earlier this month

Judge Rinder's breakup

Sadly in 2018, reports emerged that the TV star and Seth had split, five years after their civil ceremony. According to The Sun, the couple, who remained tight-lipped about the separation, ended things amicably and no one else was involved.

What else is there to know about Judge Rinder?

Since launching his television career in 2014, Robert has become one of the nation's favourite TV personalities. As well as ITV's Judge Rinder, he has starred in shows such as Judge Rinder's Crime Stories, The Rob Rinder Verdict, and Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

