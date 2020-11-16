Judge Rinder: A look into his tragic family history Judge Rinder's ancestors were tragically killed during the Holocaust

Judge Rinder is currently appearing in My Family, the Holocaust & Me with Robert Rinder, which sees him explore his own family history while help others look into what happened to their family members during the Holocaust.

Robert's own family history is one of tragedy, as he originally discovered on Who Do You Think You Are? back in 2018. In the episode, he found out that members of his family, including his grandfather's parents and five siblings, were tragically killed during the Holocaust.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant travelled to Piotrkow in Poland to trace his grandfather's family history. His grandfather, Morris, was sent to a concentration camp in Germany where he helped to make missiles for the army.

Speaking about the shocking discovery at the time, he said: "Just the most staggering thing of passing on a speeding train, your family gone and then you go back to your house and you're alone. It's impossible to fathom for my grandfather what that must have been like – to come back to nothing."

Robert opened up about the revelations

In the upcoming episode, Robert will meet Noemie Lopian, whose French mother was arrested as a child by the Nazis, as they follow in her mother’s footsteps to understand what happened. He also travels with his mother to Treblinka to discover how her grandparents, aunts, uncle, great-aunts and great-uncle were murdered.

