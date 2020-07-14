Amanda Holden shares hilarious photo of Judge Rinder as you've never seen him before The Britain's Got Talent judge asked fans: 'Who wore it best?'

Amanda Holden stunned her Instagram followers when she mowed the lawn wearing her designer wedding dress back in April – and now she's inspired one of her celebrity friends to follow suit! The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a hilarious photo of former Strictly contestant Judge Rinder as we've never seen him before on Monday and asked her fans: "Who wore it best?"

The amusing snap showed Rob wearing an ivory strapless wedding dress with a silver embellished waistband as he pushed a wheelbarrow filled with rubble in his garden. It was shared alongside the original image of Amanda wearing her beautiful Elie Saab gown to cut the grass at her Surrey home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Heart FM radio DJ donned her original wedding dress in a bid to beat the lockdown blues in April, and encouraged her followers to do the same. "Nice day for a good mowing! #lockdown #stayathome. Hope it puts a smile on your face. Why not join me… unusual things you can do in a #weddingdress tag me and @thisisheart #wecandoit," Amanda captioned the post.

Amanda and Rob are not the only famous faces we have seen wearing wedding dresses at home over the past three months; the 49-year-old's close friend Lisa Faulkner also took the opportunity to re-wear her bridal gown to celebrate six months of marriage with husband John Torode in April, and even dared to cook burgers while wearing the ivory dress.

Judge Rinder donned a wedding dress to do the gardening

Meanwhile, John Bishop's wife Melanie and Coronation Street actor Sam Aston's wife Briony revealed their own traditions of wearing their dresses to celebrate their wedding anniversaries.

Model Abbey Clancy also got in on the trend when she and Peter Crouch celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, and shared photos of herself back in the bespoke Giles Deacon gown she wore back in 2011 for a romantic dinner at home.

