BBC's The Nest viewers have the same problem with latest episode 

The second episode of the new BBC drama The Nest aired on Sunday night, and plenty of viewers took to social media to discuss the latest instalment - with many pointing out that they simply couldn't accept Dan and Emily's decision to use Kaya as a surrogate. Posting on Twitter, one fan wrote: "Major problem/ flaw with #thenest - why on earth would you choose to put your embryo in someone like Kaya? You could tell from the off she was completely deranged, weird, creepy and untrustworthy. No sane person would trust her to carry a handbag let alone a baby."

Another person agreed, writing: "For me the problem is too much belief suspension. How does someone just get a cab from a remote loch to a nightclub, how did Kaya recognise the journalist? Back to the day job... for these guys." The latest episode revealed that Kaya was indeed not to be trusted, as Dan uncovered a news story revealing that she had stabbed a pregnant woman when she was a child.

Others have been hugely enjoying the series, with one writing: "Was going to wait to catch up on #TheNest but couldn’t! So glad I watched it. OMG! This episode was even better than Ep1. Kaya is one seriously damaged kid! And Dan - One minute I love Dan & then the next he’s scaring the [expletive] out of me! Pure talent." Another tweeted: "Well done everyone who worked on #TheNest - it looks amazing, top job." Viewers also praised newcomer Mirren Mack in her role as Kaya, who opened up about the role to The Scotsman. She explained: "Everyone has their own motive. Kaya is a clever, driven young woman who will do what she can to have a better life. Reading the script, I was constantly jumping between whose side I was on."

