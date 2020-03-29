How you could stay in the incredible house from Martin Compston's new drama The Nest The BBC drama stars Line of Duty actor Martin Compston

The Nest is the newest BBC drama captivating viewers, following a couple's journey to have a baby via surrogate. Viewers have quickly become obsessed with the house that Dan (Martin Compston) shares with his partner Emily (Sophie Rundle), and the good news is that you can stay there in real-life.

Called Cape Cove, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house sits on the edge of Loch Long and the Firth of Clyde in Scotland, and the views are incredible. The BBC drama was filmed in the holiday home during a three-week period in September 2019, and it's easy to see why it was selected.

The holiday home sleeps up to ten guests and would have plenty to keep visitors entertained, including its own private beach, hot tub and gym. In the summer months, guests can sit out on the terrace where there is a barbecue, dining area and fire pit decks. And who could resist snuggling up on the sofa in front of the wood burner, while taking in the picturesque views from the floor-to-ceiling glass windows in the living room?

Cape Cove is available to let for around £2,000 a week

There is plenty to see and do nearby, too, including exploring Helensburgh, or walks to Linn Botanical Gardens, Kilcreggan Pier and Rosneath Peninsula. Or you could even charter a boat to explore Loch Long from your very own mooring.

The house sits on the edge of Loch Long

The luxurious self-catering accommodation is available to let on Cottages and Castles for just under £2,000 a week. There is limited availability throughout the rest of 2020, but there are plenty of dates free in 2021. Sign us up!

