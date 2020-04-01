Ant and Dec have revealed some unexpected news - that they have written a book about their 30 years of working together! Has it really been that long?! The pair tweeted about their upcoming biography on Wednesday, writing: "This year we’ll have been working together for 30 years (blimey!) and we’re writing a book to mark the anniversary with stories and pics from our time on the telly, published 3 September. Stay safe."

The duo announced plans to release a book

The presenting duo included a link to the book, Once Upon a Tyne, and the synopsis reads: "Ant and Dec hold a special place in the hearts of TV viewers everywhere. This is their epic story, with never-before-seen photography and the very best tales from their 30 years in TV. From their modest beginnings in Byker Grove through to their 'unique' time as pop stars and an award-laden TV career, those three decades have flown by in the blink of an eye."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles greets Ant and Dec

READ: Where are the cast of Netflix's Tiger King now?

The blurb also includes an hilarious exchange between Ant and Dec, which reads: "Ant: As the old Chinese proverb says, 'Good things come in pairs.' Dec: And as another Chinese proverb says, 'If you've been in a double act with your best mate for thirty years, why not write a book about all your most memorable moments in three decades of showbusiness?' Ant: Less catchy that one, isn't it?"

READ: Ant and Dec delight fans with surprise family guests on Saturday Night Takeaway

It continues: "Ant: Thirty years, eh? Amazing. Dec: Absolutely. Especially when you consider we are both still 27 years old." Unsurprisingly fans were thrilled by the news, with one writing: "This better not be an April fool's prank," while another added: "My mum's already got the hint that i want the book. I’ve literally sent her ten messages from Twitter, Amazon and insta about the book."