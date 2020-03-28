Ant and Dec delight fans with surprise family guests on Saturday Night Takeaway The duo were joined by some familiar faces

Ant and Dec delighted Saturday Night Takeaway viewers when they were joined by some very special guests. The TV duo presented a 'Best Bits' special from their respective homes on Saturday due to them joining the nation in self-isolation in wake of COVID-19. After an ad break, viewers were left gushing at their TV screens when the pair's pet pooches made an appearance. Ant was seen cuddling up to his dogs Milo, Bumble and Hurley – who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong. While Dec looked adorable snuggling into his pet pooch Rocky.

Tonight's pawfectly behaved guests are welcome back any time! 10/10 for cuteness 🐶 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/M1Ra1BLcm8 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) March 28, 2020

How cute are Ant and Dec's dogs?

Fans flocked to social media to share their delight at seeing the duo's furry friends. One said on Twitter: "Aww! Hurley Milo & Bumble and not forgetting Rocky." Another added: "Gorgeous dogs," while a third gushed: "I can't cope! 10 out of 10 cuteness!!" The official Saturday Night Takeaway Twitter account even wrote: "Tonight's pawfectly behaved guests are welcome back any time! 10/10 for cuteness."

Last week, it was announced on social media that the celeb-filled episode of Saturday Night Takeaway was to be their last live show amid the coronavirus pandemic but, luckily for viewers, the show still went ahead this weekend, albeit in a different format. One of the show's stars, Stephen Mulhern, explained during an appearance on Friday's This Morning that ITV will air a best bits version of the popular show. The presenter told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "I think they're doing the best bits, in fact I know they're doing the best bits."

READ: Ant McPartlin's luxury home in Wimbledon is seriously impressive

Very different opening to #SaturdayNightTakeaway from @antanddec in their homes. 💕 pic.twitter.com/3mgeLfbJrs — Ant and Dec OBE (@Team_AntandDec) March 28, 2020

Ant and Dec presented the final episode from their respective homes

MORE: Who is in Declan Donnelly's family? Everything you need to know

As well as last weekend being the final live show of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway for the foreseeable future, it also marked the first time the show had been aired without a studio audience. The format was to keep in line with current social distancing guidelines from the government and Public Health England amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ant and Dec finished the unusual show with a message about social distancing, and advice to reach out to loved ones. Dec said: "Chances are you've just watched the show at home, a place where we're all going to be spending a lot more time over the next few weeks," with Ant adding: "More of us will be apart or by ourselves than ever before and it's going to be harder for some of us, than it is for others." Ant then concluded: "So if there's someone you can't be with right now, pick up the phone and show them that you care."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.