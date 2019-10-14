Brendan Cole accuses Strictly of copying his ideas after seeing Anton du Beke and Emma Barton's latest routine Emma and Anton wowed the judges with their Viennese Waltz to Send in the Clowns on Saturday night

Strictly stars Anton du Beke and Emma Barton danced their best yet on Saturday night as they impressed the judges with their emotional Viennese Waltz to the tune of Send in the Clowns. And while it was a hit with viewers at home too – who voted to keep the couple in another week – former Strictly pro Brendan Cole wasn't as impressed. Taking to Instagram Stories shortly after the show, the star shared a video of a routine set to Send in the Clowns from his show, Show Man, and wrote: "I'm thinking my ideas are being lifted? Strictly." The Celebrity X Factor contestant then urged fans to go to his website to watch his version of the routine.

Brendan Cole accused Strictly of copying his dance idea after watching Anton du Beke and Emma Barton's routine

Anton and Emma had put a lot of work into their routine and the EastEnders actress had even taken her dance partner to her former drama school so that they could practice their storytelling skills in front of some students. Their efforts paid off and the dance had the audience in tears, including Emma's EastEnders co-star Tanya Franks, who had gone along to support her friend. Judge Bruno Tonioli praised the couple, telling them: "Your best dance yet. Apart from the dancing, what you did so beautifully was the interpretation of the character." Motsi Mabuse added: "The dance spoke for itself, I don't think you have to say much about that dance, because it was just so beautiful – so special." Craig Revel Horwood was also impressed: "I thought it was classy, I thought it was super stylish," he told them.

Emma and Anton danced the Viennese Waltz to Send in the Clowns

Emma and Anton received a total of 35 points for their dance and were saved by the public on Sunday's results night. The pair were both extremely happy to be dancing another week, and both thanked their fans on social media after the show. Emma wrote: "I cannot thank you enough, for all your messages of support & more importantly who have voted for us. I am loving being a part of @bbcstrictly Saturday was so amazing I loved every minute... thank you to the 'king of ballroom' @mrantondubeke for being well.. The King! Let’s get started Week 5!" Anton, meanwhile, wrote: "We're through!! Thanks so much for all your marvellous votes, my loves - still aloft on cloud 9, ready and raring for week 4!!"

While Emma and Anton are proving to be popular with both the judges and viewers at home, Sunday's results show proved to the couples that nobody is really safe, after fan favourites Dianne Buswell and Dev Griffin were eliminated in a shock turn of events. Fans have since complained to the BBC that they were unable to vote for them because their voting line was down, while Dianne's boyfriend Joe Sugg has appeared on Lorraine, revealing that he was just as shocked as everyone else that they were out of the competition. Mike Bushell, who is partnered with Katya Jones, admitted that there was a numb atmosphere backstage on Sunday, and that nobody thought that Dev and Dianne would be leaving so soon. Talking on BBC Breakfast, he said: "Dev is a brilliant dancer and they did some fantastic performances, especially last week with Aladdin. So to lose Dev and Dianne was a real shock and there was general numbness really that this had happened."

