Robbie Williams didn't escape the tradition of the April Fool's prank! The former Take That star was tricked by his wife Ayda Field and their children on Wednesday – and Ayda managed to capture everything on camera to share with their fans. In the clip, the couple's eldest child, seven-year-old Teddy, can be seen approaching her dad as he sits at a table, offering him a quick snack. As Robbie takes a bite, Teddie can be heard exclaiming, "There's toothpaste in there!" prompting Robbie to screw up his face as his daughter shrieks in delight. As the rest of the family laugh along with the prank, Robbie makes a swift exit from the room, as Ayda calls out after him, "April Fools!" She captioned the video: "@robbiewilliams Gotcha! #aprilfools #jokesondaddy #toothpastedelight #freshbreath AWxx."

WATCH: Ayda Field and her children pull an April Fool's prank on Robbie Williams

The Williams family are certainly making the most of having Robbie at home. On Saturday, he was reunited with his wife and children after self-isolating away from his loved ones for three weeks. Ayda caught the heart-warming moment he returned to the couple's LA home, showing the couple's eldest children, daughter Teddy and son Charlton, running towards their dad as he walks up the driveway of their mansion. She captioned the post: "@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks...REUNITED!!!! So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx".

WATCH: The heartwarming moment Robbie Williams cradles his newborn baby

Robbie later took to his Instagram account to share a video showing him sitting in his back garden with his wife and kids. "Lots of love everybody, keep safe everybody, wash your hands, be kind," he told his followers.

Ayda, 40, and Robbie, 46, have been married since August 2010, and the couple share four children together; Teddy, Charlton, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau. On Valentine's Day, Robbie and Ayda stunned fans with the surprise announcement that they had welcomed their fourth child. Just like with one-year-old daughter Coco, their youngest son was born via a surrogate, and the stars kept the pregnancy a secret until he had been born.