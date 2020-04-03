Who is in the cast of Money Heist season four? The hit Netflix show returns on Friday

Spanish smash hit Money Heist returns to Netflix for a fourth season on Friday, and seeing as people are pretty obsessed with the series, you can expect to be glued to your screen for the eight-part instalment. The show's synopsis reads: "Part four begins in chaos: the professor thinks that Lisbon has been executed, Rio and Tokyo have blown up an army tank and Nairobi is struggling between life and death. The gang is going through one of its toughest moments and the rise of an enemy among its ranks will put the heist in serious danger." Could this be the crime drama of the year? It sure sounds like it. But who makes up the cast of the hit show? We investigated…

Ursula Corbero as Silene Oliveira

Ursula Corbero will return as narrator Silene Oliveira, better known by her code name Tokyo. The character is a member of the heist crew that robbed the Royal Mint of Spain, and we can't wait to hear more from her this season.

Itziar Ituno as Raquel Murillo

Also known as Lisbon, Itziar Ituno's portrayal of Raquel Murillo has been a fan favourite. Once a police inspector, Raquel falls for The Professor at the end of season two, despite leading the police team investigating his robbery of the Royal Mint. The pair even eloped together…

Alvaro Morte as Salvador Martin

Salvador Martin, or The Professor, is played by actor Alvaro Morte. A true mastermind, The Professor will no doubt conjure up more impressive schemes in the upcoming season.

Pedro Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa

Andres de Fonollosa – or Berlin – is a robber, and second-in-command of the team of thieves that targeted the Royal Mint of Spain. Berlin will be back on our screens in season four, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for him.

Miguel Herran as Anibal Cortes

Expert hacker Rio (full name Anibal Cortes) is known for being one of the most innocent members of the team, but will season four force Rio to toughen up? We'll have to wait and see.

Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide

Once the secretary of Arturo Roman, Monica Gaztambide aka Stockholm had an affair with her boss, but raised their child with Jaime Lorente's character Denver (also returning for the fourth season), who she loves. What's in store for the family this season? Only time will tell…

Darko Peric as Yashin Dasayev

Yashin Dasayev, played by Darko Peric and best known by his alias Helsinki, is a war veteran turned robber, and Money Heist fans will be happy to hear that he's returning for the show's next instalment.

