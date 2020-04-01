Netflix is well known for giving us some outstandingly good comedy rom coms over the years, including such classics as The Christmas Prince and Falling Inn Love, but it looks like this British wedding comedy, Love Wedding Repeat might be their best one yet. Starring Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson and Sam Claflin as siblings who enact a plan to make a wedding day perfect and end up causing more chaos than they could possibly imagine, this has immediately soared to the very top of our lockdown to-watch list! See the trailer here...

WATCH: Netflix's Love Wedding Repeat trailer

We're glad that the film was finished ahead of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, as many films and TV shows have postponed their filming and release dates due to the current climate, including the much-anticipated James Bond film, No Time to Die. Other shows including EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Lorraine and Loose Women have also been temporarily suspended. However, some completed shows have had their air date moved up due to the current situation, and as such Killing Eve season three will air in the US three weeks earlier than originally planned.