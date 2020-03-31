Fans furious as Netflix cancels two popular shows - get the details Are you disappointed these Netflix shows have been cancelled?

Netflix has confirmed that they have cancelled two new series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. V-Wars, starring Ian Somerhalder, and the sci-fi series October Faction have both been shelved after premiering on the streaming services on 5 December and 23 January respectively - and fans aren't happy!

Taking to Twitter to discuss the disappointing news, one person wrote: "I'm so disappointed for you all and for us who enjoyed it. Maybe try Prime instead. Worth a pitch to them." Another added: "Aww, man. Enjoyed both shows! Netflix wielding that cancellation axe with abandon these days." A third person wrote: "I enjoyed October Faction. Really fed up of Netflix cancelling shows. Shadowhunters, Anne With an E, and [I'm] still annoyed about Sense8." The two series are one of many that Netflix has recently cancelled after just one season, including AJ and the Queen, Daybreak and Messiah.

The creator of V-Wars, Jonathan Maberry, also tweeted about the cancellation, writing: "So, I guess the bad news is already out. #vwars." He added that he hadn't been informed that Netflix had made the decision until he had seen an article about it. Replying to a fan who asked him about the cancellation, he wrote: "We're all finding out via the news story," adding that it was a surprise as they "were number #1 in so many global markets".

However, it isn't all bad news! Fans of Netflix's graphic novel adaptation Locke and Key will be pleased to hear that the series, which follows three siblings as they discover that their new home is full of magical keys that give them amazing powers, has been renewed for a second season. The news was announced from the show's official Twitter account, which read: "More keys, more demons, more aloha. Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!"

