Former Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules caused chaos on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain after a video conference call went very wrong! The actor had intended to join his fellow Red Dwarf cast mates in speaking to Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid on the breakfast show, but things didn't go quite to plan. Watch the video here...

WATCH: Danny John-Jules arrives late to GMB interview

Danny recently opened up about a potential Red Dwarf reboot, telling the Metro: "It's gonna be funny. We're just waiting for the ink and the stamps to go down. I'm doing my one-man show so I'm not really concentrating on Red Dwarf. I'm not in Cat mode because I can do that like a light switch. Right now it's about trying to get everybody signed up." He also revealed that he was quite happy with whatever the writers come up for his character, Cat, explaining: "I never ask anybody to write anything. I never have in 31 years. I've never asked for more lines. When my character was the smallest I never asked for a bigger part. Why tamper with success? […] The actors are all dedicated to their characters and that’s why it works. There’s not any magic."

