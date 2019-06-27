Danny John-Jules finally breaks silence on Strictly feud with dance partner Amy Dowden Danny said he wouldn't do anything differently

Danny John-Jules has finally opened up about his reported fall out with his dance partner, Amy Dowden, while performing on Strictly Come Dancing. The Red Dwarf actor and the professional dancer reportedly fought during rehearsals, and Danny exacerbated the rumours after deciding not to appear on It Takes Two with Amy following their exit from the show. Speaking about what really happened in the final weeks of appearing on the reality show, Danny told The Sun: "With me and Amy, it was always professional. I came in professional and I left professional."

Amy and Danny performing on Strictly

He continued: "As many times as I had Amy dripping off me and I was dripping off her, at no point did we ever have a conversation that wasn't about dance. I didn't have to broadcast what happened. I didn't want to wash anybody's dirty laundry in public. I did everything truthfully and honestly and I wouldn't do anything differently."

Danny says he has no regrets about doing the show

He added that he hadn't realised that Strictly was a reality TV show at the time, explaining: "I was expecting [the backlash] because people always talk [expletive] about me. But I did exactly what I was hired to do and what I promised to do, which was to dance my [expletive] off. I was never told the dancing show was reality TV, but I found out it was one once I was on it. I was the oldest person there, including the professionals, but still excelled beyond and above the call of duty. I have no regrets."

Amy previously revealed that it wasn't always easy training with Danny. During a chat on It Takes Two, she explained: "Things did get a little intense the other day in rehearsals. But do you know what? We took half an hour break and got straight to it. I've never felt threatened or bullied by Danny. I really want to get this man to Blackpool, and then to the final."