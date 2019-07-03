Danny John-Jules opens up about possible return to Death in Paradise We want him to come back for a new series!

Danny John-Jules has opened up about his role in Death In Paradise, and has opened up about his character, Dwayne Myers. Danny played Dwayne in the hugely popular show from 2011, but left the role to pursue other projects in 2018. Chatting to the Express about the show, he said: "It was one of the greatest roles that I’ve had. [To] have another show that was as successful as [Death In Paradise], I couldn’t ask for anything more. But the draw to Red Dwarf is more powerful than the draw for Death in Paradise. It’s like going home."

He also praised his replacement, Shyko Amos, in a tweet, writing: "I love it when new blood gets to shine! Tell JP, he's a dead man if he crashes Dwayne's motorbike!" Shyko previously revealed that she'd love Danny to come back to the show, telling HELLO!: "I actually don't know him - he's done so much with Red Dwarf and I think he's definitely that person on screen that people know. Although I didn't watch Death in Paradise religiously, I knew he was in it and I knew how popular he was. I am up for working with Danny John-Jules, absolutely!"

The door has certainly been left open for his return as his character, Dwayne, is currently travelling on a boat trip with his father. In the opening episode of season eight, Jack asked JP: "Have you heard from Dwayne at all? How is the epic voyage with his dad going?" JP replied: "I spoke to him yesterday sir. He was just off the coast of Cuba, and he'd picked up a crew whose engine had died." It turns out that a hen party was taking place on the boat he rescued, and Jack jokes: "Typical, the luck of that man – are you sure he's not Irish?"

