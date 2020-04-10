All you need to know about Friday Night Dinner star Mark Heap Mark is an esteemed comedy actor

If you're fan of Friday Night Dinner (who isn't?) then you'll probably know Mark Heap best as the awkward and slightly strange neighbour Jim. But beyond the hilarious Channel Four show, which has recently just started its sixth series, Mark is a highly-esteemed screen actor, best known for his work in comedy. Having appeared in many TV shows over the years such as Benidorm, Green Wing (alongside Friday Night Dinner co-star Tamsin Greig) and Upstart Crow, it's safe to say he's had a pretty successful career. Want to know more about the actor? Here's all you need to know…

Mark stars as Jim in Friday Night Dinner

Mark Heap bio

Mark was born in India in 1957 to an English father and American mother and is the youngest of four boys. He began acting in the early 80s, predominantly in theatre, and became a member of the Medieval Players, a touring group performing mostly Early Modern and Shakespearean drama. After the group folded, he then become part of a double act called The Two Marks, alongside fellow actor Mark Saban.

Mark's also currently starring in The Trouble with Maggie Cole

Mark Heap TV career

One of Mark's first breakout roles on TV was as struggling artist Brian Topp in Spaced, a comedy show written by, and also starred, Simon Pegg. After that, Mark secured a role in quirky Channel Four sitcom Green Wing – in which he would work alongside his future Friday Night Dinner co-star Tamsin – as Dr. Alan Statham. Throughout the late nineties and early 2000s the actor would go on to star in a number of other popular shows such as Hotel Babylon, Miranda and Benidorm. More recently, he's also known for his role as Peter Cole in ITV drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole starring Dawn French.

Mark Heap: Friday Night Dinner

Mark is currently reprising his role as Jim Bell in series six of the hit show Friday Night Dinner. He has starred in the series alongside Tamsin, Paul Ritter (Chernobyl, Belgravia), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners) and Tom Rosenthal (Plebs) since the show began in 2011.

