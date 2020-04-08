Peter Kay is set to return to our TV screens for the first time in two years for a special charity show in aid of the coronavirus pandemic. The comedian and actor will be taking part in BBC's The Big Night In which will see charities Comic Relief and Children in Need join forces to provide the British public in lockdown a night of entertainment like no other. Peter's involvement in the show, which will air on BBC One on 23 April, marks the Phoenix Night's actor return to TV after he announced the cancellation of all future work projects in late 2017 due to "unforeseen family circumstances." In statement at the time, he said: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects… My sincerest apologies."

Peter was last seen on our screens in Car Share in 2018

He continued: "This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first." He added that he had "always endeavoured to protect [his] family's privacy from the media". The 46-year-old was last seen on TV for the latest series of Car Share which aired in May 2018.

The Big Night In, put together by fellow comedian and Comic Relief boss Lenny Henry, will see Peter joined by a host of other stars including Catherine Tate and Take That singer Gary Barlow. The star-studded line-up is certain to provide laughs and entertainment to lift out spirits, as well as raising money for those in need of support to fight the pandemic.

Peter is set for a TV comeback

On the official website, the show outlines its plan for funds raised. "The money raised by The Big Night In will be split equally between Comic Relief and Children in Need and will go on to support local charities and projects in the UK, so they can continue to provide vital emergency support. There will be more demand than ever for support from local charities. This includes making sure people are safe from harm, mentally healthy and with access to food, warmth and shelter; as well as helping people stay connected, active and positive through these extraordinary times."

