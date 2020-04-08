All you need to know about Sergei Pugachev and Alexandra Tolstoy Find out everything you need to know about the wealthy couple

Sergei Pugachev and Alexandra Tolstoy are the subjects of BBC Two's fascinating documentary The Countess and the Russian Billionaire, which airs on Wednesday night. The documentary will look at the relationship between the oligarch and English Countess as their lives descend into chaos due to financial troubles with the Russian state. We have put together everything you need to know about the pair...

Who is Alexandra Tolstoy and how did she meet Sergei Pugachev?

Countess Alexandra Tolstoy is an English aristocrat who was a distant relative of the author Leo Tolstoy. Alexandra worked as a broker in London before beginning her own travel business, and tied the knot to her first husband Shamil Galimzyanov before meeting Sergei in 2008 and falling deeply in love. Speaking of their relationship, Alexandra told the BBC: "When I met Sergei, it was electric. I fell so in love with him. It was so romantic, I've never felt such a connection with someone." Sergei was a Russian oligarch with a huge amount of wealth, and Alexandra explained: "He'd give me his credit card and I'd go shopping, I could do what I liked," she says. "I had a private jet. I just had to pack my suitcase and go."

Who is Sergei Pugachev?

Sergei is a Russian oligarch who was, at one time, a close friend to President Vladimir Putin. He was thought to have a fortune of around £12billion, owning a coal mine, a private bank and shipyards. He also had the nickname of 'Putin's banker' after he loaned the government money.

Sergei struggled with his own financial losses after his bank went under and needed a £1billion loan from the Russian government to keep it afloat. Despite receiving the loan, it still went bankrupt two years later, causing problems for Sergei after the government demanded their money back.

Sergei revealed that he was threatened by Russia's Deposit Insurance Agency, who wanted repayment of the loan. He explained that they said: "You have to pay $350million (£250million) or we will kill you or your family. If you want, we can cut your son's finger off and send it."

Where did Sergei Pugachev and Alexandra Tolstoy live?

The pair had a variety of different homes where they would divide their time with their three children, including London, Hertfordshire, the Caribbean and Russia. Alexandra explained: "We have a PA, two drivers, two housekeepers, an English nanny, and a Russian nanny as well as a French teacher for homework. We moved here just after I'd had my first baby. Then we bought the house next door."

Are Sergei Pugachev and Alexandra Tolstoy still together?

Alexandra eventually left Sergei after fearing for her family's safety. She explained: "Sergei had one of his explosions where he physically attacked me," she says. "He locked the children in a room, separate from me and he locked my passport and the children's passports in his safe. Something in me just snapped that weekend - I knew we weren't safe."

After leaving him, she explained: "Some people look at me and say, 'Your life is so easy, you have lucky children who are so privileged.' They're not. The most privileged upbringing is to live in a safe, secure and happy family that you know is together."

Where is Alexandra Tolstoy now?

Alexandra returned to her travel business, and regularly takes long horse riding expeditions across Russia. Speaking in the documentary, she claimed that she thought her lifestyle with Sergei was "vulgar", explaining: "As an adult you can lose yourself. I really never thought I could lose myself. But I'm 45, I'm not old, and really I have my whole life ahead of me and this is who I am."

