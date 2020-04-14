Phillip Schofield heartbroken after This Morning guest dies from coronavirus The This Morning presenter took to Twitter to share the sad news

Phillip Schofield has expressed his sadness after a former guest of This Morning died following complications from the coronavirus. The guest, John, was a resident at Dearnlea Park Residential Care Home in Rotherham and warmed the hearts of both the nation and hosts Phil and Holly Willoughby after he appeared on the show performing his version of Penny Arcade by Roy Orbison.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield reveals how This Morning has changed amid coronavirus

Phillip discovered the sad news via a tweet that read: "It's with great sadness that John from Dearnlea Nursing Home has sadly passed away after testing positive for Covid-19. Please join our village in playing the song he sang on This Morning Penny Arcade at 7pm on Saturday." Phillip, 59, retweeted it and then wrote his own message of condolence. "This is heartbreaking. Holly and I have a week off next week. We will pay John a proper tribute when we are back. Our love to all his family and friends." Phillip was then also told: "His family wanted to say thank you for making his dreams come true to sing on TV."

Today we caught up with one care home in Yorkshire, who has taken to social media to keep in contact with their nearest and dearest.



It's safe to say, John definitely helped with #KeepingSpiritsUp!



Watch the full chat on our YouTube channel 👉https://t.co/RrMEvEgE82 pic.twitter.com/ubwbiJzzkb — This Morning (@thismorning) March 24, 2020

John entertained viewers of This Morning back in March

Elderly residents at the home were featured on the morning breakfast programme back in March to show placards of messages to their loved ones in celebration of Mother's Day, and it was John's message that caught Holly and Phil's eye. It appears he had a character as his placard said: "Coronavirus can do one," before showing off his dancing and singing skills.

The news of the sad death comes soon after Phil himself described his close friend's own difficult battle with the deadly bug. Speaking on a segment on This Morning last week, the TV presenter explained: "I was speaking to one of my best friend's yesterday, he's had it quite bad." He continued: "Obviously he was compos mentis throughout, but [he was] coughing very badly, felt like he'd been hit by a truck, bones aching that sort of thing."

