Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby had another eventful day on This Morning after the popular competition segment appears to have gone very wrong. While the pair shared a chuckle over the situation, Phillip sent a message out to anyone watching who might want to make a complaint. Watch the video here..

WATCH: Phillip Schofield jokes about Spin to Win

The presenting duo have continued to work on This Morning during the lockdown, though Phillip recently had to reassure fans he was okay after coughing on the air. He said: "I'm alright by the way, I just inhaled spit. I was laughing and that's what happened – I'm okay." In true Holly and Phil fashion, the pair erupted into laughter following the incident. Viewers were quick to comment on Phil's coughing fit, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident. One fan tweeted: "Phil coughing at the wrong time there #ThisMorning," while another joked: "The wheel just gave Phil the virus #ThisMorning."