Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have revealed a very "peculiar" change to This Morning amid the coronavirus lockdown! After the opening credits on the popular breakfast show on Monday, the pair opened up about how things are so different (while trying to hold back their laughter, of course)! Watch the video here...

The show is currently operating with a skeleton crew during the lockdown, and the pair joked about how their personal grooming had fallen to the side since their fashion and makeup team were staying at home. Holly admitted that she had only ironed the bottom of her dress while wearing it on Monday morning, while Phil added that he was also finding ironing a challenge!

Holly recently opened up about spending time in lockdown with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children. Chatting about him on This Morning, she said: "Right now I have never loved that man more, let me tell you. I think you just have to pick your battles don't you? That's what you have to do. I think if something's not done in the way you'd like it to be done at least they're trying. I think that's the important bit there."

