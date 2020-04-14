Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are keeping the home fires burning over at This Morning, having stepped up their presenting duties during the Easter break. But a number of viewers have expressed concern about the couple – prompting ITV to release a statement on Twitter. "For anyone who's worried @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL are actually married in real life, so it's safe for them to sit close to each other in the studio," it read. The post promoted a slew of comments from fans. "Why can't they do the show from home like lots of other programmes? Putting everyone else in the studio at risk," one remarked, to which a fan replied: "The skeleton crew are there for Good Morning Britain already, it's on the other side of the partition." Another viewer joked: "A married couple sitting so close together is never safe even in normal conditions lol!"

Eamonn and Ruth have themselves spoken out on the subject, previously reiterating on the show that despite the social-distancing rules implemented by the government, they're exempt due to living in the same household. Eamonn, 60, assured viewers: "With regard to social distancing, don't bother phoning in and saying 'why are these two together' because we are together all day in the house, we live together." He continued: "And in case a lot of you don't know this, we actually do live together."

Although the reason for their close proximity was no doubt obvious to some viewers, the couple did also state that many don't believe they are in fact together. Mum-of-one Ruth quipped: "Some people think it's a fake marriage darling, it's a TV marriage," before cheekily remarking: "[But] we even share a bed." Eamonn replied: "When I haven't fallen asleep on the sofa."

Eamonn pictured with his son Jack

Eamonn and Ruth have been together for more than 20 years. They were married in June 2010, and are parents to 18-year-old son Jack. Eamonn also has three children from his previous marriage to Gabrielle Holmes; Declan, 31, Niall, 27, and 29-year-old Rebecca.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Ruth opened up about celebrating her milestone 60th birthday on 17 March, and spoke candidly about her marriage. "I can't quite believe I have reached the big 6-0 because when you are in your 20s, you think it's really old. But actually I am quite excited about it. I am very happy in my life, I have got a very happy marriage, a lovely family, I love my work and my career, so everything is going really well." Proud Eamonn added: "Ruth has a lovely attitude to life. I just stand back in awe and look at her strength and capabilities. She is an amazing person - I am not half the person she is. She is my great hero and she has got more into her groove as she has got older."