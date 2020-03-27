Eamonn Holmes reveals sweet reason behind fashion decision on This Morning Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been doing their bit during the coronavirus outbreak

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about his decision to wear blue on This Morning - and it is for a very good reason! The TV presenter revealed his decision to change up his wardrobe was in order to support the online campaign #MakingItBlue, which encouraged people to show their appreciation for the NHS.

He explained: "There is a hashtag called #MakingitBlue which is why I'm dressed in blue today to support NHS staff. It seems to be that blue is the colour!" Ruth Langsford continued: "A lot of the landmarks turned blue last night. I even put a blue ribbon on Maggie and encouraged people to go out and clap last night." Instagram has had an outpouring of support for the hashtag, with plenty of people sharing snaps encouraging others to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair have already shown their support by joining in with the #ClapforCarers campaign to celebrate the NHS workers all working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a post of the moment, Ruth wrote: "It's not much but it shows we care. #clapourcarers #nhs @nhswebsite." Many other celebrities took part in the campaign including Amanda Holden, the Beckhams and Rod Stewart and his family.

Ruth and Eamonn also defended their decision to be sat close together on Friday's episode after several people tweeted to ask why the pair weren't social distancing. Eamonn explained: "As regards to social distancing, now don't bother phoning in and asking, 'Why are these two together?' Because we are together, we live together. In case a lot of you don't know this, we actually do!"

Ruth continued: "Some people think it's a fake marriage, a TV marriage... We're ok, this is allowed because we're from the same household." Her husband then quipped: "But we even share a bed... when I don't fall asleep downstairs in the sofa."