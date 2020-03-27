Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford forced to defend themselves on This Morning for not social distancing The husband and wife were discussing the coronavirus pandemic

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were forced to explain why they're sat close together on Friday's This Morning. The presenting duo, who have been together for over 20 years, were reiterating that despite the social distancing rules implemented by the government, they're exempt due to living in the same household.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn and Ruth defend themselves for not social distancing

Eamonn, 60, assured viewers: "With regard to social distancing, don't bother phoning in and saying 'why are these two together' because we are together all day in the house, we live together." He continued: "And in case a lot of you don't know this, we actually do live together."

Although the reason for their close proximity was no doubt obvious to some viewers, the couple did also state that many don't believe they are in fact together! Mum-of-one Ruth quipped: "Some people think it's a fake marriage darling, it's a TV marriage." Before going on to cheekily add: "[but]we even share a bed", while Eamonn replied: "When I haven't fallen asleep on the sofa."

MORE: Royal fans notice incredible detail in Kate Middleton's video of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

Eamonn and Ruth were discussing the coronavirus pandemic

The explanation from the husband and wife comes the day after they took to their porch to take part in the #ClapForCarers campaign to celebrate the NHS workers all working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter, fittingly wearing a blue blouse, was filmed by her husband as she clapped along with those in her road on Thursday night.

READ: Ronan Keating has shared a brand new music video in honour of NHS workers fighting coronavirus

Ruth captioned the post: "It's not much but it shows we care. #clapourcarers #nhs @nhswebsite." Many other celebrities took part in the campaign including Amanda Holden, who could be seen with her two children on their doorstep clapping along, the Beckhams and Rod Stewart and his family. As well as celebs taking part, royals joined in in the clapping as well. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted an adorable video via their Kensington Royal social media accounts of Princes George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping the NHS.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.