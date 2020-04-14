Outlander author Diana Gabaldon delighted her fans on Tuesday after revealing a new excerpt from the ninth novel in the popular series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. The upcoming book, which continues to follow the lives of Claire and Jamie Fraser, hasn't received a publication date just yet - but it looks like Diana is using the lockdown to get some precious writing time in!

Sharing a long excerpt from the book, which followed an exchange between Jamie, his sister Jenny and another character named Rachel, she added the hashtags: "No it's not finished, No I don't know when it will be released, Yes probably sometime after I finish writing it but when is up to the publisher." Her fans were nonetheless thrilled with the sneak peek, with one writing: "Can't wait! But I am so grateful to have your books that I will wait however long it takes! True art takes time." Another added: "Thank you! Love the snippets while patiently waiting." A third person jokily tweeted: "What else? You can't leave us like this! LOL."

Diana recently opened up about the latest episode of the fantasy period drama, which saw Roger struggle with PTSD after surviving a terrifying near-death experience. Replying to a fan during a Q&A, Richard Rankin (who plays Roger) spoke about the episode, writing: "It's definitely up there as one the hardest challenges. Telling the right story is the challenge - which had many potential pitfalls because I felt through the process of episode eight that there was so many ways to get it wrong. Really had to be specific." Diana replied to his post, writing: "I meant what I said. You were great this season."

