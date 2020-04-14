﻿
Outlander author Diana Gabaldon announces update on series

Are you looking forward to her upcoming novel?

Emmy Griffiths

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon delighted her fans on Tuesday after revealing a new excerpt from the ninth novel in the popular series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone. The upcoming book, which continues to follow the lives of Claire and Jamie Fraser, hasn't received a publication date just yet - but it looks like Diana is using the lockdown to get some precious writing time in! 

WATCH: Jamie and Claire in Outlander season six

Sharing a long excerpt from the book, which followed an exchange between Jamie, his sister Jenny and another character named Rachel, she added the hashtags: "No it's not finished, No I don't know when it will be released, Yes probably sometime after I finish writing it but when is up to the publisher." Her fans were nonetheless thrilled with the sneak peek, with one writing: "Can't wait! But I am so grateful to have your books that I will wait however long it takes! True art takes time." Another added: "Thank you! Love the snippets while patiently waiting." A third person jokily tweeted: "What else? You can't leave us like this! LOL." 

Are you looking forward to the next instalment?

Diana recently opened up about the latest episode of the fantasy period drama, which saw Roger struggle with PTSD after surviving a terrifying near-death experience. Replying to a fan during a Q&A, Richard Rankin (who plays Roger) spoke about the episode, writing: "It's definitely up there as one the hardest challenges. Telling the right story is the challenge - which had many potential pitfalls because I felt through the process of episode eight that there was so many ways to get it wrong. Really had to be specific." Diana replied to his post, writing: "I meant what I said. You were great this season." 

